Local governments must show their math to taxpayers at public hearings Wednesday

The first public hearings required under a new Nebraska law aimed at pressuring local elected officials to reduce property tax growth are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

They’re the meetings that were announced in postcards mailed last week to property owners in Douglas and Sarpy Counties and across the state. The Douglas County postcards were mixed up though. The mailers, about 230,000 of them, gave people information about somebody else’s property instead of their own. The county said it is sending out new, corrected cards this week.

The Douglas County meeting is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Wednesday in the legislative chamber of the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St. The Sarpy County meeting is set for 6:05 p.m. Thursday at Papillion La Vista South High School at 10799 Nebraska Highway 370 in Papillion.

Representatives of nine political subdivisions in Douglas County and five in Sarpy County will make presentations on their budgets for next year, and take comments from the public.

The postcards and hearings are part of a state law officially titled the Property Tax Request Act, but dubbed by supporters as “Truth in Taxation.” The law was passed in 2021 but took effect this year.

Advocates such as Jim Vokal, CEO of the Platte Institute think tank, say the law will force elected officials to admit that they are increasing property taxes even when they keep their tax levies steady. That’s because of increased property valuations, set by county assessors.

“Elected officials like to say they kept taxes the same,” Vokal said. “When they collect more and spend it, they’re actually raising taxes.”

The law requires the major local taxing entities in Nebraska to send out the postcards and have joint public hearings when they propose increasing their property tax requirements on existing property by more than 2%. The hearings must be held before the political subdivisions formally adopt their budgets and set their property tax rates. Higher tax collections resulting from real growth, that is, new construction or property improvements, do not count toward the 2% threshold.

The political subdivisions in the Douglas County meeting will be the City of Omaha, City of Ralston, Douglas County, Metropolitan Community College, and the Omaha, Bennington, Millard, Elkhorn and Ralston public school districts. The hearing will be televised on Cox Channel 18 and streamed live on Douglas County’s board meetings webpage: bit.ly/DougCoBoard.

The Sarpy County meeting will involve the City of Bellevue, City of La Vista, and the Bellevue, Gretna and Papillion La Vista public school districts.

Those are not the only entities that collect property taxes in the counties. Smaller political subdivisions are exempted by the state law. Others are keeping their property tax collections below the threshold established by the law.

The end result: The postcards and meetings won’t give taxpayers a complete picture of their property tax bills. They won’t know that until they get their tax statements, which typically arrive in late December.

The political subdivisions all set their budgets and decide their tax rates in open public meetings already. This added step from the state requires them to have a joint meeting after 6 p.m. The idea is to make it more convenient for the general public.

In Douglas County, eight of the nine political subdivisions participating in the meeting propose to keep their property tax rates the same or slightly lower next year. The City of Omaha, for example, proposes to keep its tax levy the same in 2023, at 46.922 cents per $100.

But the city would take in $13.4 million more in property tax revenue, or 6.8%, next year because of rising valuations.

Omaha City Finance Director Stephen Curtiss said the increasing revenue from rising valuations has allowed the city to avoid raising its tax levy to make payments on the $200 million street bond issue that voters approved in 2020.

“We’re trying to just take these valuation increases and use that to pay for the street bonds without raising the tax levy,” Curtiss said.

In Sarpy County, the fast-growing Gretna Public Schools will have the largest percentage growth in total property tax revenue next year. Its proposed total property tax request will go up $8.2 million, or 16%, in the 2022-23 tax year.

Assistant Superintendent Travis Lightle said bond debt for school construction, approved by Gretna voters in 2020, is the main reason the school district is over the tax increase amount set by the new state law.

The 2020 bond issue is funding construction of a new high school, middle school and elementary school.

Lightle also cited the cost of hiring more faculty because of growing enrollment, and yearly increases in salaries and benefits.

Vokal said he hopes that the hearings and notifications eventually will lead to local governments reducing their tax levies instead of spending the money generated by increasing valuations.

“Hopefully, this will lead to more transparency and more accountability,” he said.