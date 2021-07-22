Local Lego builders eager to show off creations again at weekend Brick Days event

“There were no Lego Conventions all of last year,” Schmidt said. “This is the first big Lego convention since the pandemic has settled down. A lot of these guests are going to have some really incredible creations."

Among those will be the “Star Wars” Imperial Star Destroyer created by Papillion teens Matt Feldmann and brothers Josh and Matthew Bodine.

Schmidt said there also will be several train displays, which include buildings and the cities the train rolls through.

“It’s really incredible to see all the cool stuff,” he said.

Schmidt said the USS Missouri was one of his favorites. This year’s vessel is so big that it will be shipped in on pallets and then assembled on site. It will have a full retinue of aircraft and hovercraft as well as a display of marines storming the beach.

A fire-breathing dragon from the 2019 show is another memorable creation. There’s also been big Husker N’s and full statues of famous people.

“A good builder is someone who is creative and also organized,” Schmidt said. “They can come up with a concept and also execute their idea.”

Schmidt said he enjoys Lego bricks, but makes a much better organizer than creator.