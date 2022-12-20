Local mother's visit to 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' results in $25,000 for Omaha charity

Project Intentional founder Sasha Berscheid still can’t believe that she was sitting a few feet from television host and singer Kelly Clarkson.

Or that she received a gift of $25,000 from NetSpend while visiting Clarkson’s show in Los Angeles last week.

“It was absolutely incredible. It was surreal. I was like pinching myself,” Berscheid said.

Clarkson’s staff heard about Berscheid’s work helping women and children and invited her on the show. But Bescheid had no idea that there was going to be a monetary gift involved.

It never even crossed her mind, she said, even as she shared the exciting news with friends and family.

“When that happened, I was blindsided,” she said. “It just broke me apart, in the best way.”

Project Intentional started in 2019 when Berscheid’s husband asked her what she wanted for Christmas. At the time, she had an 18-month-old daughter with with Autism Spectrum Disorder and a 3-month-old newborn. She felt exhausted and alone. She wondered how single mothers with special needs children coped.

She decided to adopt a single mother in need, and the idea has grown.

Last weekend, 650 mothers and more than 1,800 children received free gifts and support at her annual Project International event.

One woman asked for help out of her domestic violence situation, one woman found housing and eight women were hired for new jobs.

Berscheid said with the funds from NetSpend, she’ll be able to help more people and provide even more quality gifts than she has in the past two years.

Her dream is to find a bigger location, such as the Baxter or Ralston Arenas, and have more nonprofits and companies who are hiring be on-hand for the event.

“So a person walks in, goes through our arsenal and equips themselves to change their lives,” she said.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of December 2022