Omaha’s American Legion Post 1 will honor service members who were prisoners of war or missing in action at a POW/MIA Recognition Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at Memorial Park.

The keynote speaker will represent the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which is tasked with identifying the remains of service members from crash sites, battlefields, or graves marked “unknown” at military cemeteries around the world.

Retired Air Force Col. Ben “Felix” Ungerman, deputy chief of staff for Rep. Don Bacon, is also slated to speak, as is a Native American veteran. Air Force ROTC cadets from the University of Nebraska at Omaha will present the colors.

Several veterans groups will lay wreaths near the colonnade in memory of POW/MIAs. American Legion veterans will fire a rifle salute and render taps.

Congress established National POW/MIA Recognition Day in 1998. It is observed on the third Friday in September.