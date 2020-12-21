Long locks are gone, but Omaha priest hopes to share hopeful message with haircut

The Rev. Dave Korth cannot lie. He’s going to miss that flip.

His luxurious silver locks were shorn off Monday, now that lifesaving vaccines for COVID-19 are being distributed across the world. Korth, the pastor at Sacred Heart Parish and president of the CUES School System, vowed 10 months ago not to get it cut until that happened.

"It's very, very light and cool," he said.

Jermaine Bell, the father of one of his former students at Sacred Heart Grade School, had the honor of cutting Korth’s hair at Tu-Cheveux Salon in Benson.

Korth admits it was kind of a sad moment. He’d gotten used to his longer hair over the months, and the warmth that it provided. He even had some fun recently getting it styled.

Sarah Snake, his sister by his adoption into the Winnebago Tribe, cornrowed it for him when he surprised her at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where she is undergoing cancer treatment.

"I'd just kind of grown into it, if you will," he said. "So now I just have to grow into being used to it being short again."

He’s also sad he never received $1 million for the CUES School System to trim it early, although he's grateful that a vaccine has been developed that can save lives.