Longtime Omaha zoo leader Danny Morris who helped build Lied Jungle and Desert Dome dies at 66

Millions of visitors to Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium have strolled through attractions that former chief operating officer Danny Morris had a hand in shaping.

Over a 44-year career with the zoo, he was involved in construction and development of some of the zoo's most popular exhibits, including the Desert Dome and Lied Jungle.

He also helped design and build the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium and African Grasslands.

"He helped build this place and would still be here if he could," Dennis Pate, president and CEO of the zoo, said in a statement.

Morris, who was passionate about his work and conservation, died July 14. He was 66 years old.

Morris started as a zookeeper in 1973. His other roles at the zoo included supervisor of Cats and Bears, supervisor of Aquarium and Reptiles, curator of Aquarium and Reptiles, animal curator and senior zoological curator.

He retired as the zoo's chief operating officer in 2017. In that job, he oversaw day-to-day operations, but he was still involved with interactive animal programs, as well as mentoring other staffers and overseeing construction projects, officials said.

Morris was passionate about conservation, particularly of small cats, including the black-footed cat. He also focused on securing populations of endangered species.

"The everlasting impact of Danny Morris on Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium continues not only in the physical structure of the Zoo we have today, but through his spirit felt in the good work the Zoo does," Pate said in the statement.