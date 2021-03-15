Longtime OPS teacher, administrator Joe Hanna remembered for making mark on community

Joe Hanna never slowed down. In fact, his wife, Sharon Hanna, said his enthusiasm for his work in education was evident to all who knew him.
She said that his love for teaching served him well in the classroom and the boardroom and that he felt blessed for all his opportunities and challenges in education.
Joe Hanna began his career in education as a math teacher for the Omaha Public Schools. During a more than 28-year career at OPS, he moved into administrative positions, including director of K-12 curriculum, associate superintendent, secretary to the board, administrator of the retirement system and chief financial officer.
Joe Hanna died at the age of 86 on Feb. 10.
Sharon, Joe's high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, said he was well respected within the education community.
He graduated from Omaha Benson High School in 1952 and earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a doctorate of education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Joe Hanna also served as president of Graceland University in Iowa, as well as a professor in UNO's College of Education Administration.
"After he died, Graceland (University) flew their flag at half-staff," Sharon said. "The family thought that was a wonderful tribute to his life as an educator and as a person."
The funeral was held Feb. 15 at West Center Chapel and livestreamed. The family was humbled by the large number of people who logged on to share in the funeral service.
"The day of the funeral was 8 below zero," she said. "We relied on the livestream the funeral home provided because not everyone could attend because of the weather and COVID."
The funeral home, Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries, tracked the visits to the livestream and told the family that people from 22 states and two countries viewed the funeral online.
Outside his career in education, Joe was also committed to his church, the Community of Christ, where he served as an ordained minister. Over the years, he served as a pastor of a congregation and president of the region covering congregations in Nebraska and Iowa.
Joe is survived by his wife; two children, Sheryl Rosenbaum and Mark Hanna; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
"He made his mark in the community and made a difference in the lives of the people he served," Sharon said. "He was also the best dad, husband, grandpa and great-grandpa anyone could ask for."