Longtime OPS teacher, administrator Joe Hanna remembered for making mark on community

Joe Hanna never slowed down. In fact, his wife, Sharon Hanna, said his enthusiasm for his work in education was evident to all who knew him.

She said that his love for teaching served him well in the classroom and the boardroom and that he felt blessed for all his opportunities and challenges in education.

Joe Hanna began his career in education as a math teacher for the Omaha Public Schools. During a more than 28-year career at OPS, he moved into administrative positions, including director of K-12 curriculum, associate superintendent, secretary to the board, administrator of the retirement system and chief financial officer.

Joe Hanna died at the age of 86 on Feb. 10.

Sharon, Joe's high school sweetheart and wife of 65 years, said he was well respected within the education community.

He graduated from Omaha Benson High School in 1952 and earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a doctorate of education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Joe Hanna also served as president of Graceland University in Iowa, as well as a professor in UNO's College of Education Administration.