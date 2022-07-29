Longtime PR professional and community activist Betsye Paragas dies at 81

When Katie Broman was in college, she needed an internship.

"Call my grandmother," a co-worker suggested. "She’s the marketing and public relations director at the Omaha Community Playhouse, and I bet she would take you on."

That marketing professional was Betsye Paragas, who stayed in touch with Broman long after that internship.

“She was hugely influential in my life and my career,” said Broman, who took over for Paragas when she retired from the Playhouse and is now the theater’s executive director. “Without her, I wouldn’t have had any of my professional jobs from 2010 until now. She was caring, thoughtful and encouraging.”

Broman was only one of the many people Paragas mentored in her long career, which included jobs at Opera Omaha and the Omaha Children’s Museum. She died unexpectedly in her sleep this week in her Omaha home at the age of 81.

Daughter Charlotte McGuire of Omaha said her mom had an amazing knack at bringing people together.

“She just took people under her wing,” McGuire said. “The most important thing she taught (them) was how to connect to people. That’s an art. It's not something you learn by using the newest technology. It’s face-to-face.”

Part of her secret was being “very, very genuine,” her daughter said.

Paragas was born in Creston, Iowa, where she attended and graduated from Catholic schools. She then studied theater arts at the Pasadena Playhouse in California, coming home to marry her husband, Philip, in 1959 after he called her with a proposal.

They had known each other since they were babies, even using the same bassinet when one mom loaned it to the other. They had been married for nearly 50 years when he died in 2010.

She chose to work solely at nonprofits and, when she wasn’t on the job, she was an activist and volunteer, McGuire said.

She was on a committee that pushed to integrate Omaha schools in the mid-1970s. She also was on the Friends of Children’s Hospital board, volunteered at Joslyn Art Museum and was active in the local Democratic Party.

In her leisure time, Paragas loved to play — and host — bridge games with friends, including former Playhouse artistic director Susie Baer Collins.

When she was host, her daughter said, “she would go to Ron Popp at Wheatfields, take a casserole (dish) and say to him ‘put something in there.’”

Collins said Paragas was the kind of friend who made you feel special.

“She was an excellent listener,” Collins said. “She gave me some great advice in our times together.”

They also traveled quite a bit, and over the course of their long friendship, Collins said, she learned some fun facts: Paragas lived with her uncle, Bill Frawley, when she studied in Pasadena (Yes, that Bill Frawley, who played Fred Mertz in the television megahit “I Love Lucy"); and her best school chum in Creston grew up to be TV star Marcia Wallace (“The Bob Newhart Show” and “The Simpsons”).

Paragas was also devoted to her family. McGuire said she had “grandma camp,” where she would play with the grandkids and teach them manners.

“She was a woman of great morals, principles, tact and class,” her daughter said. “She had a commanding presence that allowed her to teach and mentor those things to everyone she came into contact with.”

Services for Paragas will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Survivors include a son, Randy, three grandchildren and four great-grandchilden.