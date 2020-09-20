Longtime South Omaha grocer Ramon Jacobo set a tireless pace for family to follow

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Part of the charm of Ramon Jacobo's grocery store near 24th and L Streets is that you never know who you might meet waiting in line to buy its homemade salsa.

"Ramon had a real affinity for business, but he really opened up when others reached out to him," said a longtime friend, Jose Francisco Garcia, of the Mexican American Historical Society. "I would look forward to waiting in line because I would meet all kinds of people, European Americans, Mexican Americans, Asian Americans, and pretty soon we'd be talking and laughing."

For 44 years, the Jacobo Grocery deli has provided enchiladas, flautas, beans, rice, carnitas, salsa and pork tamales made from traditional family recipes. It all came together under Ramon's watchful eyes.

"My father was tireless and he expected us to be tireless, too," daughter Martha Jacobo of Omaha said Sunday. "My dad left us an understanding of giving your best at whatever you do. To be honest and to know that there's always something else to be done."

The tireless store owner came to his final rest on Sept. 13, when he died at age 90 of natural causes at an Omaha hospital. The family held a celebration of his life at a local mortuary.