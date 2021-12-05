Longtime Sweet Adelines singer has history of donating to Goodfellows

However, she hasn’t been active for a while, in part because the group paused during the pandemic and, recently, because she doesn’t have a ride.

“They’re just now getting back to rehearsals,” she said.

But she also has a new musical outlet. With her husband, Gil, she moved to Maple Ridge Retirement Community a few years ago, and now is a member of its holiday choir.

The group plans two programs, one today and one Dec. 12, and may repeat the show at Walnut Grove, a sister apartment complex for seniors.

Hill said Maple Ridge offers residents many ways to occupy their time, which suits her just fine. When she was younger, she worked as an activities coordinator at New Cassel Retirement Center.

She and Gil enjoy ballroom dancing on Fridays.

“And I just got back from exercise class,” she said one recent day.

She still gets together with Sweet Adelines friends for regular lunches, but she’s busy enough at Maple Ridge that she’s not sure she’ll return to the chorus.