 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longtime Sweet Adelines singer has history of donating to Goodfellows
0 comments

Longtime Sweet Adelines singer has history of donating to Goodfellows

In 2016, Omahan Nancy Hill donated $60 to The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity to mark the 60th anniversary of the local Sweet Adelines Acapella Chorus.

120521-owh-new-goodfellows-p1

Nancy Hill of Omaha has donated to Goodfellows in the past as a way to honor her membership in the Sweet Adelines Acapella Chorus.

In 2017, the chapter named her Sweet Adeline of the Year and gave her a framed certificate in honor of her 57-year membership in the group.

In 2020, she gave Goodfellows another $60 to celebrate her 60th year as a member.

And she has a big idea for 2021.

“Maybe I’ll give $80 in honor of my 80th birthday,” she said.

She “absolutely” believes in Goodfellows, she said. The charity provides one-time rent and utility aid for area residents in crisis, distributes holiday meal vouchers and gives mittens, coats and clothes to schoolchildren in need.

A lot has happened in Hill’s life over the last three years. She’s still an official, dues-paying member of the chorus — and is the singer with the longest tenure.

However, she hasn’t been active for a while, in part because the group paused during the pandemic and, recently, because she doesn’t have a ride.

“They’re just now getting back to rehearsals,” she said.

But she also has a new musical outlet. With her husband, Gil, she moved to Maple Ridge Retirement Community a few years ago, and now is a member of its holiday choir.

The group plans two programs, one today and one Dec. 12, and may repeat the show at Walnut Grove, a sister apartment complex for seniors.

Hill said Maple Ridge offers residents many ways to occupy their time, which suits her just fine. When she was younger, she worked as an activities coordinator at New Cassel Retirement Center.

She and Gil enjoy ballroom dancing on Fridays.

“And I just got back from exercise class,” she said one recent day.

She still gets together with Sweet Adelines friends for regular lunches, but she’s busy enough at Maple Ridge that she’s not sure she’ll return to the chorus.

She will always have sweet memories of her time with the 61-year-old organization to which she dedicated her Goodfellows gifts.

“I gave because I am fond of the Goodfellows and what they do,” she said. “It seemed like a good thing to do to honor my years (with Sweet Adelines).”

The World-Herald's Goodfellows fund through the years

1 of 23

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Goodfellows

To make donations:

Online: Omaha. com/goodfellows

Mail: World-Herald Goodfellows c/o United Way of the Midlands, 2201 Farnam St., Suite 200, Omaha, NE 68102

Today’s donations, Page B2

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert