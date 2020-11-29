Longtime World-Herald newsman Larry Lough 'was a pro's pro'; helped paper move into digital age

It was fitting that a dictionary lay on the nightstand beside former World-Herald reporter and copy editor Larry Lough when he died because good writing was sacred to him.
“He loved the written word when it was done well,” daughter Stephanie Lough of Omaha said Sunday. “I gave him many dictionaries throughout the years as Christmas gifts. He loved objective news reporting.”
During his 38-year career at the newspaper, Lough’s work included reporting, photography and copy editing. He also was the day news editor for The World-Herald’s then-afternoon edition with additional responsibility for all Sunday editions and most special editions.
Don Summerside, a former night news editor at The World-Herald, described Lough as “a pro’s pro” who knew the newspaper business from top to bottom. Lough learned the printing trade as a boy working for his father, who published the newspaper in Albion, Nebraska, Summerside said.
“Those talents came in handy in the 1970s when The World-Herald printers went on strike, and Larry was among the newsroom employees called on to man the typesetting machines,” Summerside said.
Lough, 75, died on Thanksgiving Day in hospice care at his Omaha home surrounded by family and friends, his daughter said. A virtual memorial ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. To view the service, visit www.heafeyheafey.com and press the “View Live Cast” button during or after the service.
He was born in St. Francis, Kansas, and grew up in Albion, where he graduated from high school. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a journalism degree in 1968 and came to work for The World-Herald in fall 1969.
“My dad said repeatedly during his career, ‘I should pay them to work there,’ ” his daughter said.
Larry King, The World-Herald’s executive editor when Lough retired in 2007, said his former colleague was focused and dedicated. Lough was “the best of the best” as a copy editor, King said.
“He was serious about accuracy and precision, and he expected the same from everyone else,” King said. “When digital technology came to our industry, Larry had an affinity for it that most of us did not. So he took on the new responsibility to teach and troubleshoot, and he did it with that same sense of dedication.”
Larry was the first systems administrator when the newsroom began using computers in the 1970s. He ended up managing the next two generations of computer systems before retiring.
“Larry was great to work with. He was incredibly intelligent and had a great sense of humor,” said Dan Sullivan, a former World-Herald editor. “The (computer) system used to crash every Friday afternoon because all of the reporters were filing either for the Saturday paper or ahead for Sunday. When everyone around him was losing their heads, he kept his, and we never missed an edition.”
Lough and his high school sweetheart, Diana Heckman, married in 1966 while they were attending UNL. They had two children, Stephanie and Sean. Their son, Sean, died in 2001 when he fell from a cliff while mountain biking outside Richmond, Virginia.
The Loughs loved to travel and visited over 90 countries during their 54-year marriage.
“He wanted to learn everything about the places we visited,” Diana Lough said. “We studied the economics, the politics, the history, the religions, the foods. He always worked to speak the local language. He just loved everything about travel.”
In addition to his wife and daughter, Lough is survived by brothers Steve of St. Charles, Illinois, and Tim of Omaha. Donations in Lough’s memory are suggested to St. Vincent DePaul Society of Santa Clara County, P.O. Box 5579, San Jose, California, 95150-5579.
