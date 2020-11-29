Longtime World-Herald newsman Larry Lough 'was a pro's pro'; helped paper move into digital age

He was born in St. Francis, Kansas, and grew up in Albion, where he graduated from high school. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a journalism degree in 1968 and came to work for The World-Herald in fall 1969.

“My dad said repeatedly during his career, ‘I should pay them to work there,’ ” his daughter said.

Larry King, The World-Herald’s executive editor when Lough retired in 2007, said his former colleague was focused and dedicated. Lough was “the best of the best” as a copy editor, King said.

“He was serious about accuracy and precision, and he expected the same from everyone else,” King said. “When digital technology came to our industry, Larry had an affinity for it that most of us did not. So he took on the new responsibility to teach and troubleshoot, and he did it with that same sense of dedication.”

Larry was the first systems administrator when the newsroom began using computers in the 1970s. He ended up managing the next two generations of computer systems before retiring.