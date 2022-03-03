Longtime World-Herald sportswriter Larry Porter dies at 80

LINCOLN — Longtime World-Herald sportswriter Larry Porter died Thursday morning at his home. He was 80.

Porter worked for the newspaper for 41 years, with his last two, and best-known, beats covering high school sports across the state and outdoor sports across the Midlands.

"It was 17 years ago that I was given the opportunity to scam The World-Herald,'' Porter wrote in 2007 about his retirement. "Gene Hornbeck had retired as our outdoor writer, and the coveted job was given to me. What a bunch of suckers these editors were. They were going to pay me to hunt and fish.

"'How can we tell when you're working and when you're on vacation?' Larry King, our executive editor, growled whenever he spotted me hiding out near the water cooler."

​Porter was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs and attended Omaha University. He worked for four years at the Council Bluffs Nonpareil and three as sports information director at Omaha University before joining The World-Herald in 1966. His early beats included covering southwest Iowa high school sports as well as the Kansas City-Omaha Kings professional basketball team and the Omaha Royals.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth, and three daughters.

