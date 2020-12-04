 Skip to main content
Longtime World-Herald subscribers give back through Goodfellows
Longtime World-Herald subscribers give back through Goodfellows

Della Lee - Goodfellows

Della Lee at her home in Bellevue in 2018. Lee gives to a number of charities each year, including The World-Herald's Goodfellows.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Reading the newspaper every day is just another part of the routine for Della and Jack Lee. 

The Bellevue couple started subscribing to the Omaha World-Herald when they moved to the area in 1967. They read it for their daily dose of local news. And Della is quick to grab the crosswords and other puzzles. 

For years, the Lees have made donations to Goodfellows, The World-Herald's longtime charity. Last year, a donation on behalf of the couple and their family read "Praise God for the Omaha World-Herald." 

Della Lee, 90, said she initially chose Goodfellows because it was in the paper and they read about it daily during the holidays. Goodfellows, which now has partnered with United Way of the Midlands, offers one-time emergency aid for local residents struggling with unforeseen expenses.

"It was right there in our face," she said. "That's how we started, and we just continued." 

Lee wrote that dedication last winter, she said, because she always has the paper in front of her.

The Bellevue woman is no stranger to charitable giving. She has been donating to churches and organizations since she was 25. Giving back, she said, is "just in my system."

She and her husband both grew up during the Great Depression. Her family struggled, she said, needing help to buy clothes and food. 

"I just always feel that if I can give something, then I will," she said. 

The Goodfellows fund through the years

