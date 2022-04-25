Look, but don't touch: If you spot any wildlife babies, it's best to leave them alone

Helicopter parenting, Lindsay Rogers says, doesn’t happen in the wild.

Parents are too busy foraging for food to hover around their newborns. Staying close can also attract predators.

Which is why people shouldn’t immediately think something is wrong and try to intervene if they find a nest of baby bunnies and no parent in sight, for example, said Rogers, education administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks.

Leave those fledgling songbirds you spot on the ground alone, too. Their parents are watching and they’ll soon learn to fly.

“Most of the time, mom and dad, they are around,” Rogers said. “If you love wildlife, leave it alone. That’s the best thing you can do with it.”

Many people do the opposite.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says from now until at least mid-June, their field offices will be inundated with hundreds of phone calls and scores of deliveries regarding "orphaned wildlife."

Most calls, officials say, begin with something like, "We were walking in the park when ...," or "I looked out my window and saw ..." In nearly every instance, the scenario ends with the animal being "rescued" from its mother.

Many wildlife babies die soon after capture from the stress of being handled, talked to and placed into the unfamiliar surroundings of a slick-sided cardboard box. Should the animal have the misfortune of surviving this trauma, they often succumb more slowly to starvation from improper nourishment, pneumonia or other human-caused sicknesses.

“It’s really better off for the young to hang out and let mom and dad go out and forage for food and come back only for feeding,” Rogers said.

Foraging for hungry babies is why there are so many more reports of animals such as foxes being seen in the daylight, she said.

If you have already intervened, don’t try to care for wildlife babies on your own, Rogers said.

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab, at its new location at 9777 M St., is the best place to take youngsters in need.

“We are getting lots of them,” rehab board president Phyllis Futch said. “The animals have increased by a couple of hundred in the last 30 days.”

Spring is the best time for wildlife to bear young, Rogers said. The weather is getting nicer, the babies aren’t going to freeze and there is more food.

Sometimes they are in need and then it's appropriate to intervene. But before removing any baby animals from the wild, visit nebraskawildliferehab.org or call 402-234-2473 to make sure it's the right thing to do.

"People should never try to raise wild animals by themselves. It is illegal without a permit and often leads to very bad outcomes for the babies, including metabolic issues, not being able to be released into the wild and even death," NWR director Laura Stastny said. "NWR exists in Nebraska to help people make the right choices when it comes to wildlife."

The surge at the rehab facility, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, has also created a need for more supplies. Anyone willing to help can go to amazon.com for a list of items.

Futch said they are always in need of newspapers, towels, sheets and stuffed animals. A device that stimulates a heartbeat is put inside the stuffed version.

“If a raccoon is the only one because a tree fell and the rest didn’t survive, the one would get a little stuffed animal with a heartbeat and at least he wouldn’t feel so alone,” Futch said. “Baby humans are used to hearing their mom’s heartbeat, we have integrated that into animal care.”

The Nebraska Humane Society used to be a first choice for wild animals in need, but Pam Wiese, vice president of public relations and marketing, said those numbers could go down now that Nebraska Wildlife Rehab has opened its facility in Omaha.

“Any wildlife that we get in (baby bunnies, squirrels, birds after big windstorms, sick animals, etc.) through either citizens dropping off, or our animal control officers rescuing in the field, will go to wildlife rehab. Or raptor rehab if they are birds of prey,” she said.

Wiese said the Humane Society is dealing with a different influx of babies — lots and lots of kittens.

Many people allow cats to roam, and Omaha also has a large feral population. If they are not fixed, they can end up reproducing easily.

Last year, 216 foster homes cared for 1,690 fragile animals — the majority of them kittens needing time to grow before they were ready for adoption.

“We usually get in lots of kittens and litters beginning in spring and going through fall to the colder weather,” Wiese said. “We currently have several litters in foster homes growing and socializing. We also have a couple of kitten groups done with foster and ready for adoption today in our adopt kennels. And we expect to see many more come in as the weather warms up.”

Spring isn’t just a time for babies. It’s a good time to see many wildlife, Rogers said, especially birds.

Just make sure it’s from a distance, so you don’t force them to alter their behavior.

“If you are a new birder, it’s a really good time to get into birding,” Rogers said. “Birds are singing really loud to attract females and set up their territory.”

