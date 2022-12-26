Looking for a fitness challenge? Try these Nebraska hikes

If you’re ready to work off some of those holiday pounds, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has a few options.

You can take the harder route and tackle some of the state’s most challenging hikes. Or you can visit a nearby state park or recreation area for a First Day Hike on Jan. 1. Twenty of them are participating.

Bob Hanover, assistant division administrator for Nebraska state parks, says the state isn’t as flat as people think.

“Some parks have wonderful areas with hills and higher points you can hike to and see views and vistas that you don’t get from those lower areas,” he said.

Some routes will wear you out, he said. They aren’t maintained over the winter, either, so snowshoes, skis or some good boots might be needed.

First Day Hikes are planned at Ash Hollow State Historical Park; Calamus State Recreation Area; Chadron State Park; Eugene T. Mahoney State Park; Fort Kearny State Recreation Area; Johnson Lake State Recreation Area; Lake Maloney State Recreation Area; Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area; Louisville State Recreation Area; Mormon Island State Recreation Area; Platte River State Park; Ponca State Park; Red Willow State Recreation Area; Rock Creek Station State Historical Park; Schramm Education Center; Sherman State Recreation Area; Verdon Lake State Recreation Area; Wagon Train State Recreation Area; Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area; and Windmill State Recreation Area.

The first day hikes should be a lot of fun, he said. Some have events scheduled along with the hikes, and with others, you can bring your pooch.

Activities include a snowball toss at Verdon Lake State Recreation Area, a potluck soup luncheon at Ash Hollow State Historical Park and a photo scavenger hunt at Johnson Lake State Recreation Area, among others. History buffs will enjoy the guided history hike at Rock Creek Station State Historical Park. Bring your dog, but be sure to keep it on a leash.

A valid Nebraska state park permit is required for all vehicles entering park areas; 2023 permits are available at park offices or at outdoornebraska.gov. Those participating in the hikes are encouraged to tag @NEGameandParks in their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram posts.

Here are five challenging hikes from Game and Parks’ Renae Blum. Remember to dress for the weather, bring water, tell a friend where you’re going and hike with a buddy.

Trail 10, Indian Cave State Park: Prepare for some steep climbs as well as beautiful views. As you ascend from the river bottoms to the top of the river bluffs, you’ll climb a couple of hundred feet in elevation. Stick it out, and you’ll be rewarded with gorgeous views of the Missouri River.

Cowboy Trail: Beginning in Norfolk and spanning 321 miles west to Chadron, the Cowboy Trail is one of the largest rails-to-trails projects in the United States. The trail is developed between Norfolk and Valentine, consisting of 187 miles of crushed limestone surfacing. The trail itself isn’t difficult, but with little cover to protect against wind or sun, hikers are exposed to the elements. Also, the distance between towns makes for gaps in shelter. See a variety of Nebraska landscapes.

Black Hills Overlook, Chadron State Park: Scenic views and a rocky climb await hikers. Face the steep elevation changes and you’ll get to see beautiful, wide-open views of the Black Hills and the Pine Ridge. Hikers also can view remnants of a 2012 fire in the pine forest.

Mexican Canyon Trail through Spring Creek Loop Trail, Fort Robinson State Park: See the views from the top of the buttes on this 12-mile hike along Mexican Canyon Trail through Spring Creek Loop Trail. You’ll face an elevation change of 500 feet, but also get to see views of the Red Cloud buttes, as well as Carter P. Johnson Lake and most of the Soldier Creek area.

Red Cloud Loop, Fort Robinson State Park: Fantastic views await hikers here. The 500-foot change in elevation takes hikers to the top of buttes overlooking the fort complex and the town of Crawford. This route also offers your best chance to see the wildlife of Fort Robinson, along with some of the park’s best views.

For more information about these trails, or to see an interactive trail map, visit outdoornebraska.gov/hikingtrails.

