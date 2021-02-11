Looking for love over the internet? Be wary of potential scammers, FBI's Omaha office warns

Some common threads can unravel a scammer's story. Often, the scammer claims to be stuck overseas and needs help to return or has some other financial difficulty.

Scammers aim to establish a relationship as quickly as possible, endear themselves to the victim and gain trust. Some may propose marriage and make plans to meet in person, but that will never happen. Eventually, they ask for money.

Scammers might say they are in the building and construction industry and are engaged in projects outside the U.S. That makes it easier to avoid meeting in person — and more plausible when they ask for money for a medical emergency or unexpected legal fee.

If someone people meet online needs their bank account information to deposit money, they most likely are using the account to carry out other theft and fraud schemes.

One victim's story that sticks with Foiles is that of a woman who had worked as a nurse and foster mother. She "had a big heart," Foiles said, and turned out to be easy to exploit.

The woman emptied her 401(k) retirement accounts totaling several hundred thousand dollars to help someone she thought loved her. After discontinuing the relationship and reporting it to the FBI, the woman still had to pay taxes on her money.