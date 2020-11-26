Looking for something to do this weekend? Take a drive and see Holiday Lights Festival

Family gatherings are shrinking for the holidays this year, and seasonal events are shifting to new formats because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But you'll still find holiday cheer sprinkled through downtown Omaha during the annual Holiday Lights Festival. The festival will go on this year, but with a few changes to keep attendees safe during the pandemic.

Holiday lights and décor are displayed in the Old Market. Lights will be up from 10th to 13th Streets between Harney and Jackson Streets. Now through Jan. 4: Displays also will be up along 24th Street in North and South Omaha.

Dec. 6: The annual Family Festival will have a new, drive-thru format this year at the Omaha Police Department's Mounted Patrol Barn, 615 Leavenworth St. Families can pick up craft kits, see holiday characters and meet police horses at the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual Family Festival will have a new, drive-thru format this year at the Omaha Police Department's Mounted Patrol Barn, 615 Leavenworth St. Families can pick up craft kits, see holiday characters and meet police horses at the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 31: View fireworks from the comfort of your car. Free parking is available in Lots A, B and C near the CHI Health Center and in Gallup parking lots. This year's show will be choreographed to music to honor front-line first responders and health care workers. The show starts at 7 p.m., but parking lots open at 6 p.m. Downtown parking meters will be free after 5 p.m.