Loss of funding prompts Heartland Family Services to make programming, staff cuts

A loss of funding will lead to elimination of some housing programs and jobs at Heartland Family Service next year.

The Omaha nonprofit has lost about $3 million in private funding, said John Jeanetta, president and CEO of Heartland Family Service.

The organization will cut about 40 jobs, 10 of which are open positions. And one of its primary focus areas — housing and financial stability — will see a 10% decrease in funding.

Overall, the 2023 operating budget is higher than it was in 2022, Jeanetta said. The organization’s other two focus areas — counseling and prevention, and child and family well-being — will both see increased budgets.

The $3 million in private donations included a couple of fairly large donation streams.

Officials had to restructure after losing the private funding sources, Jeanetta said. Some programs that were funded entirely by private donations are being shut down. Of those programs, Jeanetta said, staff will follow through and see those clients successfully discharged.

Some of the funding lost was used for housing programs. A one-time gift was stretched over several years and is ending. The others were multiyear gifts that a funder was unable to renew for the coming year.

Layoffs will be staggered, with some positions being eliminated in 60 days and others lasting several months to see clients through their programming.

Heartland Family Service has some open positions, giving staff who want to stay with the organization a chance to switch to a new role. For those who don’t want to stay or switch roles, Jeanetta said, leaders will help them find opportunities elsewhere.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of December 2022