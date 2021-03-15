Lost dog that traveled nearly 100 miles to Omaha now back home in Sioux City

Brown and Cathy Eaton, founder of Lost Pets of Omaha Area, said well-meaning people who didn’t understand the psyche of a lost dog compounded the difficulty of rescuing Ivy.

“Many people hindered Ivy’s capture,” Eaton said. Numerous sightings of Ivy in the Ponca Hills, especially near the Alpine Inn, drew people to the area, which spooked Ivy. She was eventually captured a few days later and several miles away near 72nd Street and Rainwood Road. (A homeowner saw her, called the Humane Society and together they lured her into a garage.)

“Every day that a dog is out, it gets more scared,” Eaton said. “Each time another person calls out to it, it freaks her out a little bit more ... when a dog is lost, everything is strange to it.”

Scared dogs are rarely caught by hand, Eaton said. Most are caught in a safe trap. If a dog isn’t successfully trapped, it usually isn’t found, she said. Eaton said she knows of three dogs who were scared into traffic and killed, despite the best intentions of the person trying to lure them by hand.

In the case of Ivy, some searchers became antagonistic toward Humane Society staff, Brown said.

“They became irate we are trying to catch the dog, it did cause a hindrance,” she said.