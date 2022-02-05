Lot at 39th and Dodge that once held run-down hotel could become $27M apartment complex

A vacant lot at 39th and Dodge Streets that previously housed a run-down hotel is now poised to become a $27 million apartment complex.
Omaha developer Woodsonia plans to turn the spot that formerly housed the Travel Inn into an apartment complex with 136 units.
The complex, dubbed The View on 39th, would include an underground parking garage, a rooftop deck, interior courtyard, two landscaped green spaces and a community room. The underground parking will feature 88 stalls in addition to 13 above-ground stalls along 39th Street.
The Travel Inn, which was facing numerous code violations, closed in May 2004, but it became a magnet for vandalism and other criminal activity before it was demolished in 2006.
The lot has sat vacant since then. It has become a dumping ground, full of "vegetation overgrowth, blight and overall neglect," according to documents sent to the planning board.
Developers are seeking about $3.7 million in tax-increment financing to complete the $27 million project.
Omaha Planning Director David Fanslau said in a memo to the planning board that the project meets TIF requirements. A market study showed a "deep and growing" demand for apartments in the area. Average occupancy rates for newly constructed apartments in the area is between 90% and 95%.
The rent for the apartments is expected to range from about $930 per month for a studio unit to about $1,684 per month for a two-bedroom unit. Woodsonia expects construction to begin in October and have the project completed the following year.
Because of visibility concerns and the potential increase in traffic, the project would close 39th Street and a western alleyway, converting those spaces to landscaped areas.
Another housing project, proposed by developer Noddle Cos., would see a 19-unit townhouse development rise near 54th and Leavenworth Streets.
The plan for Elmwood Townhomes calls for demolition of three vacant homes and two brick duplexes.
Each three-bedroom townhome would be priced at about $450,000.
The developer is seeking $1.5 million in tax-increment financing for the $8.7 million project. Construction would be slated to start in May and is expected to wrap up by December 2023.
Both projects — The View on 39th and Elmwood Townhomes — were approved by the planning board and are slated to go before the City Council.
