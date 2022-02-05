Lot at 39th and Dodge that once held run-down hotel could become $27M apartment complex

A vacant lot at 39th and Dodge Streets that previously housed a run-down hotel is now poised to become a $27 million apartment complex.

Omaha developer Woodsonia plans to turn the spot that formerly housed the Travel Inn into an apartment complex with 136 units.

The complex, dubbed The View on 39th, would include an underground parking garage, a rooftop deck, interior courtyard, two landscaped green spaces and a community room. The underground parking will feature 88 stalls in addition to 13 above-ground stalls along 39th Street.

The Travel Inn, which was facing numerous code violations, closed in May 2004, but it became a magnet for vandalism and other criminal activity before it was demolished in 2006.

The lot has sat vacant since then. It has become a dumping ground, full of "vegetation overgrowth, blight and overall neglect," according to documents sent to the planning board.

Developers are seeking about $3.7 million in tax-increment financing to complete the $27 million project.