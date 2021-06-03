Louie the elephant moved from Omaha zoo to North Carolina

Louie the elephant recently made a 1,200-plus-mile trip from Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium to his new home at the North Carolina Zoo.

The 18-year-old African bull elephant's departure was announced Thursday and comes a few months after the Omaha zoo's announcement that African elephant Claire is expected to give birth early next year.

Claire is pregnant by Callee, who came to Omaha about two years ago from the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama in hopes that he would breed with the Omaha zoo's five female elephants.

Louie arrived in Omaha from the Toledo Zoo in Ohio in 2017. At the time of his departure to Omaha, Louie was regarded by staff at both zoos as a model elephant, despite a 2010 incident that injured his keeper. The keeper, since retired, violated protocol by entering the enclosure alone, and suffered punctured lungs and fractured ribs after he appeared to startle the elephant.