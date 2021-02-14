'Love is keeping people warm': Omaha restaurants busy on a bitterly cold Valentine's Day

A wind chill of 30 degrees blow zero Sunday did little to discourage Omaha-area residents from celebrating Valentine's Day.
Several restaurants reported that breakfast and brunch crowds were near average or even above. Reservations for dinner Sunday night at some restaurants were also very strong, even with many couples having celebrated the previous night.
"We're getting a pretty great breakfast crowd today," said Quinn Constantino of Le Peep restaurant at 559 N. 155th Plaza. "We're also getting a ton of to-go orders, so it's been a really good day even with the cold."
Mo Tajvar, owner of Omaha Prime restaurant in the Old Market, said his steakhouse has had to turn away many people seeking reservations.
"Love is keeping people warm," Tajvar said. "Our first reservations (Sunday) are at 4 p.m., and we them going all the way up to 9:30 p.m. It's just one of those things where people have been cooped up so long, and they want to get out and celebrate."
The eateries were doing well despite the frigid weather.
A wind chill warning was issued at 9 a.m. Sunday by the National Weather Service office in Valley, about 24 hours earlier than expected. Hallie Bova, a meteorologist with the weather service, said Sunday that wind chills in the area were 30 to 40 degrees below zero. That prompted the warning, slated to begin Monday morning, to be issued Sunday morning, she said.
"We expanded the warning to start today because we're seeing gusts of wind at 15 mph going up to 20 mph," Bova said. "We want to remind people that frostbite can occur very quickly in these conditions."
The wind chill is how cold it actually feels on your skin when the wind is factored in; it's also referred to as the "feels like" temperature. Bitterly cold wind chills increase a person's risk of developing frostbite and hypothermia.
The cold air mass from Canada that's lying across much of the middle of the country could break Omaha temperature records from 85 years ago. The high temperature for Sunday is expected to be minus 6, breaking the mark of minus 5 set in 1936.
On Saturday, the Omaha area tied its record for the lowest high temperature with a reading of 5 degrees above.
"It also looks like our Monday high of 3 degrees below zero will set a record. It was 1 below also set in 1936," Bova said. "We might also break the record (Monday) for lowest temperature, which was minus 12 in 1936. We are forecasting a low of 15 below."
Monday looks like a great day to grab a hot chocolate and sit by the fire. pic.twitter.com/uGapXwPEd6— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) February 14, 2021
A warm spell, Bova said, is expected to start slowly on Tuesday when Omaha is expected to reach 1 degree above 0. That will be followed by a highs in the midteens Wednesday and Thursday.
"On Friday we expect the high temperature to reach into the 20s ,which will feel great," Bova said. "We even think that the temperature will reach above freezing (32 degrees) next weekend."
For those wondering, the average high temperature for this time of year in Omaha is 37 degrees. The average low is 17.
"We're seeing now a 40-degree difference in temperatures, high and low," she said. "That's pretty dramatic."
Woohoo! pic.twitter.com/COtO0Bo0bv— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) February 14, 2021
