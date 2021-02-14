'Love is keeping people warm': Omaha restaurants busy on a bitterly cold Valentine's Day

"We expanded the warning to start today because we're seeing gusts of wind at 15 mph going up to 20 mph," Bova said. "We want to remind people that frostbite can occur very quickly in these conditions."

The wind chill is how cold it actually feels on your skin when the wind is factored in; it's also referred to as the "feels like" temperature. Bitterly cold wind chills increase a person's risk of developing frostbite and hypothermia.

The cold air mass from Canada that's lying across much of the middle of the country could break Omaha temperature records from 85 years ago. The high temperature for Sunday is expected to be minus 6, breaking the mark of minus 5 set in 1936.

On Saturday, the Omaha area tied its record for the lowest high temperature with a reading of 5 degrees above.

"It also looks like our Monday high of 3 degrees below zero will set a record. It was 1 below also set in 1936," Bova said. "We might also break the record (Monday) for lowest temperature, which was minus 12 in 1936. We are forecasting a low of 15 below."

A warm spell, Bova said, is expected to start slowly on Tuesday when Omaha is expected to reach 1 degree above 0. That will be followed by a highs in the midteens Wednesday and Thursday.