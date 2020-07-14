Love them or hate them: Electric scooters will soon return to Omaha.
The City Council on Tuesday took another vote on operating agreements with scooter companies Spin and Bird and approved them 4-2.
It wasn’t clear Tuesday when scooters will be placed in areas like downtown, Midtown, Benson and North Omaha, but it could be within days. The agreements last through November.
Tuesday’s vote came after the council last month voted against those agreements, with Councilman Ben Gray expressing concerns about how many scooters would be placed in North Omaha and whether the companies would adequately clean the devices. He has subsequently said Spin and Bird representatives have addressed those issues.
Violating any of the terms of the ordinance could result in a $100 fine.
Councilmen Vinny Palermo, Brinker Harding and Pete Festersen joined Gray in voting for the agreements. Council President Chris Jerram and Councilman Rich Pahls voted against them. Councilwoman Aimee Melton was absent.
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
