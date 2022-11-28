Lower temperatures, chances for snow on tap for Omaha this week

A warm start to the workweek will give way to chances for rain and snow Tuesday in Omaha and eastern Nebraska.

“We will get a bit warmer (Monday) when we’re looking at highs in the low to mid-50s,” Laurel McCoy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said Sunday. “Tuesday there will be a system moving in that will bring chances for wintry precipitation.”

McCoy said the greatest chances for precipitation will be in northeast Nebraska, where 2 to 4 inches of snow could fall. Farther south, along Interstate 80, the forecast calls for only a trace to an inch of snow.

The high temperature for Tuesday in Omaha is expected to top out early in the low 40s. Rain turning to snow is more likely in the afternoon and evening, when temperatures dip into the 20s, she said.

The coldest day of the week in eastern Nebraska is expected to be Wednesday. The coldest spots will be in northeast Nebraska, but residents in the southeast part of the state, including Omaha, will also need to bundle up.

“It will be much cooler Wednesday morning (in Omaha) with temperatures in the mid-teens,” McCoy said. “The wind chill will be near zero with breezy and cold conditions. We are expecting a high of only 25 to 28 (degrees).”

The forecast calls for temperatures to rebound to more seasonal levels Thursday and Friday, she said. High temperatures are predicted to be in the mid-40s.

The average high for this time of year in Omaha is 48 degrees. The typical low is 27.

“The really good news is that the cold air isn’t sticking around,” McCoy said. “We will be more seasonal, with temperatures in the 40s. Saturday and Sunday are still kind of up in the air, but we expect to see highs in the 40s again.”