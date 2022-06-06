Lower-than-average temperatures, chances for rain in forecast for Omaha area

Lower-than-average temperatures are forecast for the Omaha area this week, with chances for showers on most days.

Temperatures will be a bit below normal most of the week, meteorologist Brett Albright of the National Weather Service office in Valley said Sunday. “The normal high for this time (of year) is 82, 83, but we should be in the upper 70s.”

Albright said winds are expected to die down, and severe storms are unlikely. It may rain each day this week, he said.

“What we’re not seeing (in the forecast) are any big winds,” he said. “We’re finally getting into a (less windy) pattern that I don’t think we’ve had all spring. There will be a chance of rain each day, but none of the days appear to be a washout."

Omaha is expected to dodge any severe threats, though a few showers or weak storms can’t be ruled out, Albright said.

“It will be more humid than you might expect,” Albright said. “Still, some humidity with temperatures in the 70s isn’t too bad at all.”

A 40% chance of rain is in the forecast for the Tuesday evening hours. Showers may make a return in the early morning hours Wednesday, he said.

Thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m. Thursday, although the day is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high temperature of 79. Rain chances continue Friday under mostly cloudy skies with a high near 77, Albright said.

“For the week, we are looking at rainfall totals between one quarter to three quarters of an inch in Omaha,” he said.

A warming trend appears to be building to the west, bringing sunshine and temperatures close to 80 degrees on Saturday. The forecast for Sunday calls for temperatures to be slightly above normal with a high of 84 predicted.

Although the forecast for this week doesn’t emphasize threats from severe storms, Albright said Nebraskans can never rule them out.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see one or two severe weather warnings issued," he said, "but the chances are pretty low."

