Lutheran Family Services is moving its headquarters, the organization announced on Friday.

The nonprofit's headquarters will move from its existing location at 24th and Dodge Streets to a new location at 7929 West Center Road beginning Monday, according to a press release. Most administrative operations and adoption and foster care services will move to the new office.

Finance and some behavioral health programming will remain at the 24th and Dodge office until May 1, when the nonprofit's mailing address will also change to the West Center Road location. Some client services will continue at the old building until September, the release said.

The new headquarters will reduce the nonprofit's administrative office space by two-thirds and devote more space to its warehouse and foster care closet. The more centrally located office will also "offer better opportunities for collaboration and efficiency," Chris Tonniges, the nonprofit's president and CEO, said in the release.

The move follows a period of increased revenue growth for the nonprofit and a staff that has almost doubled in the past four years to nearly 400 positions across Nebraska and Iowa, the release said. In recent years, the nonprofit has also emphasized online and hybrid capabilities, Tonniges said.

"This has allowed us to not only be thoughtful about how to maximize the functionality and use of our capital investments, but to be closer to the people we serve," he said.

The nonprofit is also renovating space at the former Literacy Center at 324 S. 72nd St. to house additional programming, including refugee and immigration services and some behavioral health programs.

Lutheran Family Services will also continue to operate at its existing Omaha locations at 27th and Douglas Streets, 30th and Lake Streets and 120th and Q Streets, the release said. The nonprofit also has offices in Bellevue, Council Bluffs, Lincoln and across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of March 2023