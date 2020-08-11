Lux Lounge opens in Dundee; live entertainment and small plates are top draw

The owner of the Acadian Grille has rebranded his Dundee location into the Lux Lounge.
Dan O’Brien said his new venture has entertainment six nights a week, specialty drinks and a small-plate menu.
It’s located near 51st Street and Underwood Avenue in the building that housed Kith ‘n’ Kin restaurant before he turned it into his second Acadian Grille last year.
The original Acadian Grille, at 114th Street and West Dodge Road, remains open, though O’Brien said business during the coronavirus outbreak has been a challenge. He said his lunch crowd is down 65 to 70% from what it was before the pandemic, and dinners are down about 40%.
O’Brien said he hopes Lux will become like Trovato’s, a popular Dundee restaurant that closed a number of years ago. It had food and regular entertainment.
“I think this is something the neighborhood wants,” he said.
Lux has open-mic comedy on Tuesdays, karaoke on Wednesdays and Sundays and live jazz and blues music Thursdays through Saturdays.
Performers have included guitarist Hector Anchondo, the Sunshine MC Trio and the Terry Parker Quartet.
The lounge is open from 1-6 p.m. Sundays; 3:30-10 p.m. Tuesdays; 3:30 p.m to midnight Wednesdays and Thursdays; 3:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays; and 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays. It’s closed Mondays.
“We want to catch that walk-around crowd in Dundee,” O’Brien said.
Some of the food and drink at Lux has the same Cajun and Creole theme as Acadian Grille, with dishes such as crab cakes, boudin balls and bread pudding, and cocktails such as the Sazarac and the Hurricane.
O’Brien said the venue is adjusted for social distancing and sanitation measures are in place.
