Mac and cheese event returns to Midtown Crossing

Throughout Midtown Crossing on Saturday afternoon, restaurant employees could be heard shouting a common refrain to kitchen staff:

"We need more mac and cheese!"

The seventh annual Mac & Cheese Binge was back and bigger than ever on Saturday, with hundreds of people lining up for a $4 serving at one of six participating restaurants. Attendees could stop by one or two spots to get a quick sampling or go to all locations and then vote for their favorite.

Participating in the event were six local restaurants: Chef Around the Block; Pa Mas Taqueria and Grill; Ray's Wings, Pizza and Drinks; Sofra Kitchen; Smokin' Oak Wood Fired Pizza and Taproom; and Stories Coffee Company.

Each spot put their own spin on the classic food. Stories featured a creole mac and cheese with cavatappi noodles and paprika, and Chef Around the Block served up a dessert mac with marscapone cheese, blueberries and streusel crumble. Pa Mas added birria and chilies for a Jalisco-inspired dish, while Smokin' Oak, Ray's Wings and Sofra Kitchen served a more traditional mac with a small twist, like the addition of smoked gouda or bacon.

By noon, every restaurant had a line out the door. Some employees noted that the event was busier than they could have expected.

"This is our seventh year, and it just keeps growing and growing," said Molly Skold, the vice president of marketing for Midtown Crossing. "I don't know if it was the cold weather, but we probably had 30% more people than last year."

Dalton Messersmith and Felicity Brock were some of the first people to complete the whole tour, emerging from their final stop at Pa Mas Taqueria and Grill at around 12:30 p.m. The last stop was the best, Brock said, but Stories was a close second. They also mentioned the dessert mac and cheese from Chef Around the Block, which was seemingly emerging as a fan favorite.

"It was really fun," Messersmith said. "I thought we were going to have to walk around a lot more, but everything's right in the same place. And we were able to try all six for less than 25 bucks."

Madisen Reed came down to the event just to try one or two of the selections for lunch. She didn't mind the long lines and found it to be a good way to try a few variations of her favorite food for cheap.

Her first stop was at Sofra Kitchen, which served a five-cheese mac with provolone, granna padano, preicono, gouda and cheddar. After waiting in line for about 15 minutes, she was served a portion and went outside to try it.

"Absolutely delicious," Reed said. "It doesn't get much better than having a bunch of mac and cheese options all in one place."

It took over an hour to tally all of the votes, but by 4:15 p.m., a winner was declared. Emerging victorious in the contentious mac and cheese battle was the birria mac from Pa Mas Taqueria and Grill, with Stories Coffee Company coming in a close second.