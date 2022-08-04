Machine Gun Kelly's tour bus takes a graffiti hit ahead of Omaha concert

A tour bus belonging to rapper Machine Gun Kelly was the target of vandals during a stop in Omaha for a concert Thursday night at the CHI Health Center.

A spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said officers responded to a report of vandalism of a tour bus near 13th and Farnam Streets about 9:40 a.m. A spokeswoman for the CHI Health Center said someone tagged the bus with graffiti before it reached the concert venue.

The spray paint was easily removed with mineral oil and there was no permanent damage to the bus, according to the police spokesman.

Machine Gun Kelly is an American rapper, singer, musician and actor. He has toggled between and incorporated different genres, with some releases being predominantly rap. Other releases have been described as emo-rock and pop-punk.

The 32-year-old, also known as Colson Baker, is nearing the end of the U.S. leg of his massive, 52-stop Mainstream Sellout Tour. The U.S. tour kicked off June 8 in Austin, Texas, and finishes Sept. 13 in Cleveland before heading to Europe.

The Omaha concert includes singer Willow as a supporting act. Willow, the daughter of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, performs a variety of music genres.