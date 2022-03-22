MacKenzie Scott gives $11 million to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha

Habitat for Humanity of Omaha will receive an $11 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, part of the $436 million that the philanthropist and author is giving to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates.

The money will be used to create affordable housing and will help more metropolitan Omaha families become first-time homebuyers, Habitat for Humanity of Omaha said.

"This donation allows local gifts to go even further to help families in our community have a stable, affordable place to call home," Habitat Omaha CEO Amanda Brewer said in a prepared statement. "We can build more, serve more and accomplish more when we work together."

The $436 million to Habitat is one of the largest gifts to an organization that Scott, the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has made since she announced plans to give away the majority of her wealth.

Brewer said the donation is a great start to helping Habitat Omaha reach the goals of its four-year plan to invest $108 million in removing barriers to homeownership in metropolitan Omaha. Those goals include building and renovating more houses, providing more mortgage opportunities to families, creating a down payment assistance fund and preserving existing housing stock.

