Magic Johnson to speak in Omaha again at Empowerment Network event

Earvin "Magic" Johnson's keynote address in Omaha this spring resonated with guests celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Empowerment Network.

It struck such a chord that officials have asked Johnson to return at the end of September to speak during its African-American Leadership Conference.

Johnson, who spent more than a decade playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, also is known for investing in urban communities and minority-owned businesses.

In May, Johnson spoke at the Empowerment Network's Rebuilding the Village Conference. He shared stories and advice from his career as an entrepreneur and investor, including launching Starbucks in urban Black neighborhoods, becoming part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and investing in a multibillion-dollar rebuild of New York City's LaGuardia Airport.

"I had really high expectations for Magic, and he really blew them all away," said Willie Barney, CEO and founder of the Empowerment Network. "People were really inspired, encouraged and challenged."

Reflecting on the successful conference, Barney said organization leaders discussed how great it would be to have Johnson come back for the leadership conference in September.

Johnson was receptive, and organizers hope to have him build on the message he presented to the audience in May.

Barney said Johnson's experience in leadership — on and off the court — as well as his investments in urban communities are a draw. Plus, Johnson has the ability to relate to all audiences, including young people.

The Sept. 30 event is expected to draw about 1,000 people to the CHI Health Center. It's designed for Black leaders from all sectors as well as allies, Barney said.

"We can make this a better community when all racial groups are thriving," Barney said.

The May event drew attendees from the Omaha area as well as from Tulsa, Kansas City, Minneapolis-St. Paul and Boston. Barney said he expects more out-of-town visitors at the September event.

The conference also will highlight Black-owned businesses with a business expo.

To conference runs from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30, but Johnson will give the keynote address at a luncheon. The cost to participate in both the conference and the luncheon is $225. The cost for only the luncheon is $125. For more information, visit aalcomaha.com.