After a severe weather delay, Maha gates will reopen at 7 p.m., according to a social media post. All scheduled music performances will take place tonight.
Around 6 p.m. Friday, festival attendees were asked to evacuate the area and seek shelter nearby. Heavy rain was coming down in the area around 6:30 p.m.
An updated schedule will be posted to the music festival's social media accounts.
Photos: First day of Maha 2023
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.