Maha Festival will be back in 2021 after this year's canceled fest

This week was supposed to be Maha Festival's 12th event, but it was canceled months ago.

But the popular event and its two-day music festival has announced its dates for next year: July 28 to Aug. 1.

In an email, the festival also asked for support for the Save Our Stages Act and RESTART Act, relief bills in Congress that would provide funds to venues and give flexibility for businesses in spending Paycheck Protection Act loans.

Maha's annual music festival has occurred every summer since 2009 and has featured headliners such as Lizzo, Weezer, Run the Jewels, The Flaming Lips, Death Cab for Cutie and Dashboard Confessional.

Maha Festival has grown to combine the music festival with Maha Discovery, Omaha Lit Fest and a craft beer event.

This year's event was canceled after organizers said they couldn’t be sure the coronavirus outbreak would be contained enough to safely hold the festival.

“We think you’ll agree that taking a year off is much better than going away,” organizers said in a statement.

Founded in 2009, the music festival began as a single-day music event but eventually grew to two days and included an innovation and entrepreneurship conference.

Last year’s event was the biggest in Maha’s history. Featuring pop and hip-hop star Lizzo, it sold out days before the event, and more than 10,000 tickets were purchased for the four-day music, culture, art and technology festival.