 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maha Festival will be back this year, but not as multi-day and multi-venue event
0 comments
topical alert top story

Maha Festival will be back this year, but not as multi-day and multi-venue event

The Maha Festival, set for July 31, will be a one-day affair again this year.

Planners originally had announced a five-day event in multiple locations for 2021.

But after recommendations from local health experts, they announced Wednesday that they had scaled it back to a 10-hour festival at Aksarben Village at 67th and Center Streets. It has been at that location since 2011.

“We decided a single-day, outdoor-only event is the best way to bring the community together safely and comfortably this summer,” Maha executive director Lauren Martin said in a press release.

Musical acts for 2021 will be announced next week. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21.

Maha brings a variety of speakers and nationally-known performers to Omaha. Community organizations also have booths at the festival, which has been held each summer since 2009 except for a pandemic-related pause last year.

Headliners in 2019 included Lizzo, Jenny Lewis and Courtney Barnett.

Festival organizers created several new safety measures for 2021, such as an updated layout, a limited number of tickets for social distancing, additional bar areas and restrooms, extra sanitation and no contact between event staff and attendees.

They say the shift to a one-day event is temporary.

“Maha’s future vision remains a multi-day, multi-venue, multi-faceted event representing the ultimate celebration of summer, togetherness and discovery,” Martin said.

Photos: 2019 Maha Festival

1 of 94