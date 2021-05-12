Maha Festival will be back this year, but not as multi-day and multi-venue event

The Maha Festival, set for July 31, will be a one-day affair again this year.

Planners originally had announced a five-day event in multiple locations for 2021.

But after recommendations from local health experts, they announced Wednesday that they had scaled it back to a 10-hour festival at Aksarben Village at 67th and Center Streets. It has been at that location since 2011.

“We decided a single-day, outdoor-only event is the best way to bring the community together safely and comfortably this summer,” Maha executive director Lauren Martin said in a press release.

Musical acts for 2021 will be announced next week. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21.

Maha brings a variety of speakers and nationally-known performers to Omaha. Community organizations also have booths at the festival, which has been held each summer since 2009 except for a pandemic-related pause last year.

Headliners in 2019 included Lizzo, Jenny Lewis and Courtney Barnett.