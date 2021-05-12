Maha Festival will be back this year, but not as multi-day and multi-venue event

The Maha Festival, set for July 31, will be a one-day affair again this year.
Planners originally had announced a five-day event in multiple locations for 2021.
But after recommendations from local health experts, they announced Wednesday that they had scaled it back to a 10-hour festival at Aksarben Village at 67th and Center Streets. It has been at that location since 2011.
“We decided a single-day, outdoor-only event is the best way to bring the community together safely and comfortably this summer,” Maha executive director Lauren Martin said in a press release.
Musical acts for 2021 will be announced next week. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. May 21.
Maha brings a variety of speakers and nationally-known performers to Omaha. Community organizations also have booths at the festival, which has been held each summer since 2009 except for a pandemic-related pause last year.
Headliners in 2019 included Lizzo, Jenny Lewis and Courtney Barnett.
Festival organizers created several new safety measures for 2021, such as an updated layout, a limited number of tickets for social distancing, additional bar areas and restrooms, extra sanitation and no contact between event staff and attendees.
They say the shift to a one-day event is temporary.
“Maha’s future vision remains a multi-day, multi-venue, multi-faceted event representing the ultimate celebration of summer, togetherness and discovery,” Martin said.