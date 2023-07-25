Maha will bring performances from 15 musicians, poetry, comedy, and other activities to Aksarben this weekend for the festival’s final year at Stinson Park.

The festival, which is in its 15th year, will move to the renovated Heartland of America Park at Omaha’s Riverfront in 2024.

This year’s headliner is Big Thief, a Brooklyn-based indie rock group that will perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The headliner for Friday is TURNSTILE, a hardcore punk band from Baltimore.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to Maha's website.

As in previous years, several local musicians are in the lineup. Hakim, a rapper from Lincoln and Icky Blossoms, an electropunk trio from Omaha, will both perform Friday. Indie pop-rock and blues singer Ebba Rose, rock band Garst and rap-hip hop duo M34N STR33T, all from Omaha, will perform Saturday.

A full drink menu with alcoholic and non-alcoholic options will be available, however there will not be any food vendors in the festival’s general admission area this year, according to co-executive director Rachel Grace.

Instead, the festival is encouraging attendees to check out nearby restaurants in Aksarben and has added additional exits so attendees can quickly access places nearby.

"This is a way we’re really collaborating with this neighborhood and creating an opportunity for everyone to sample these eateries," Grace said.

While attendees cannot bring food into the festival, a picnic-style area with tables just outside of the festival gates will be available.

Outside drinks are also not allowed, except for factory-sealed water bottles. Empty water bottles are also allowed and can be filled up at the festival.

With temperatures expected in the 90s both Friday and Saturday, the festival will have places for attendees to cool off. One is the Millwork Arts Lounge, an air-conditioned tent that will host poetry and comedy performances, Grace said.

Poetry performances in partnership with the Nebraska Writers Collective will take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to Maha's website.

Comedy performances will take place Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Attendees will also be able to shop from several local creators and visit Maha's Community Village, which highlights 19 local nonprofits. Many of the organizations will have hands-on activities, Grace said.

A silent disco will also take place Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

After piloting the concept last year, Maha will again be zero waste this year, Grace said. According to the festival, more than 90% of its waste was composted or responsibly recycled during the 2022 festival.

Tickets are still available at mahafestival.com. General admission tickets are $60 for Friday, $70 for Saturday or $120 for both days. Prices will increase on the day of the show to $70, $80 and $140 respectively, according to a press release.

VIP tickets are $130 for Friday, $160 for Saturday or $240 for both days.

Maha is open to all ages, and those 10 and under get in for free.

Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and chairs, but the area closest to the stage is a “chair-free zone.”

Vendors will be card only, though cash can be loaded onto a nonrefundable Maha Money Card at the Guest Services tent.

Free parking is available in Aksarben's four parking garages. Free bike parking will also be available at the festival, according to Maha's website.

Maha schedule:

Friday

Gates open at 4 p.m.

4:30 p.m. — BIB, hardcore punk band from Omaha

5:15 p.m. — Hakim, rapper from Lincoln

6 p.m. — Icky Blossoms, electropunk trio from Omaha

7 p.m. — EKKSTACY, indie/post-punk/synth wave artist from Vancouver

8 p.m. — Alvvays, indie rock band from Toronto

9:30 p.m. — TURNSTILE, hardcore punk band from Baltimore

Saturday

Gates open at 2 p.m.

2:30 p.m. — Ebba Rose, indie pop-rock and blues singer from Omaha

3:15 p.m. — Garst, rock band from Omaha

4 p.m. — M34N STR33T, rap-hip hop duo from Omaha

4:30 p.m. — Say She She, discodelic soul trio from Brooklyn, New York

5:15 p.m. — Black Belt Eagle Scout, alternative-indie singer from the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation, just outside Anacortes, Washington

6 p.m. — Terry Presume, funk/indie/pop/rap artist from Naples, Florida

7 p.m. — The Beths, indie rock band from New Zealand

8 p.m. — Peach Pit, indie pop band from Vancouver

9:30 p.m. — Big Thief, indie rock band from Brooklyn, New York.

