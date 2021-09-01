Mahoney State Park's aquatic center will be closed on Labor Day

Mahoney State Park's Family Aquatic Center will be closed on Labor Day because of a lifeguard shortage.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on Wednesday warned that staffing shortages could affect services at state parks across Nebraska. Wait times for services such as cabin check-ins and park permit sales could be longer than usual, the commission said.

State park visitors were encouraged to call ahead to check the status of activities and to buy park entry permits in advance, as some services and hours of operation have been reduced.

Permits can be purchased online at outdoornebraska.gov/parks.

Mahoney's aquatic center includes a swimming pool with two water slides, a diving area, a zero-entry wave pool, a sun deck and a concession area. The center typically is open Memorial Day through Labor Day.

"We are encouraged by the public’s tremendous support and desire to enjoy their parks,” Jim Swenson, state parks administrator, said in a press release. "We will do our best to try and provide adequate staffing when reasonable in an effort to meet the public’s expectations for fall and winter programming in our parks."