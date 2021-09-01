 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mahoney State Park's aquatic center will be closed on Labor Day
0 comments
topical

Mahoney State Park's aquatic center will be closed on Labor Day

053021-travel-mahoney1.JPG (copy)

The sun rises over Mahoney State Park in May.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Here are some facts you may not have known about the holiday that celebrates the U.S. labor force, which is currently made up of over 160 million people.

Mahoney State Park's Family Aquatic Center will be closed on Labor Day because of a lifeguard shortage.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on Wednesday warned that staffing shortages could affect services at state parks across Nebraska. Wait times for services such as cabin check-ins and park permit sales could be longer than usual, the commission said.

State park visitors were encouraged to call ahead to check the status of activities and to buy park entry permits in advance, as some services and hours of operation have been reduced.

Permits can be purchased online at outdoornebraska.gov/parks.

Mahoney's aquatic center includes a swimming pool with two water slides, a diving area, a zero-entry wave pool, a sun deck and a concession area. The center typically is open Memorial Day through Labor Day.

"We are encouraged by the public’s tremendous support and desire to enjoy their parks,” Jim Swenson, state parks administrator, said in a press release. "We will do our best to try and provide adequate staffing when reasonable in an effort to meet the public’s expectations for fall and winter programming in our parks."

Part-time and full-time employment at state parks is available year-round. People can apply at statejobs.nebraska.gov.

reece.ristau@owh.com, 402-444-1127, @reecereports

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reece covers Omaha City Hall, including the City Council and Mayor's Office, and how decisions by local leaders affect Omaha residents. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL graduate. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127​

Related to this story

Best places to go at Nebraska state parks

Best places to go at Nebraska state parks

  • Updated

Nebraska’s state parks are as diverse as they are beautiful and have something for everyone. Here are a summary of some top picks if you have a specific activity in mind.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert