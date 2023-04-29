After being diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer at 4 years old, Marshall Clark dreamed of going to Disney World. Through Make-A-Wish Nebraska, Marshall’s dream became a reality.

Marshall, who’s now 11 and cancer free, was one of several previous wish grantees at Make-A-Wish Nebraska’s Annual Blue Jean Ball on Saturday.

Make-A-Wish Nebraska is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year and has granted more than 3,000 wishes to children with critical illnesses since it began, said Brigette Young, the organization’s president and CEO.

“We provide these kids hope, strength and joy,” she said. “And sometimes we’re kind of the only bright light there is in a very difficult time for a lot of these kids and their families.”

Young said last year’s event raised $500,000 and that the organization hoped to exceed that number with a record attendance of around 750 people at Saturday’s event.

During the event, attendees could bid on auction items and hear stories from previous wish grantees. Young said the organization also planned to grant a girl’s wish to go to Disney World.

The most popular wish is going to Disney World, Young said, but the organization has also granted trips to Hawaii and playhouse structures and for shopping sprees.

Marshall’s father, Travis Clark, said after Marshall received his diagnosis and began his fight against cancer, it was amazing for him to be able to have fun at Disney World.

“Having something positive to look forward to is just hugely important,” he said. “Seeing him at Disney World fighting Darth Vader with lightsabers was beyond amazing.”

Travis said he now gives back to Make-A-Wish Nebraska as a wish-granting volunteer. He said he remembers watching a girl, with the same type of cancer as his son had, see her wish of a playset and a visit from a princess come true.

“She’s just playing and having fun and having the time of her life and all of the grown-ups are crying tears of joy,” he said. “It’s just great.”

