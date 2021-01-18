Making progress, but still falling short: Nebraska celebrates Martin Luther King Day

“It is really a time for us, through the various events and the commitments that we make, we kind of recommit ourselves to justice, individually and collectively, throughout the next year,” Whitt said.

The day is not just about King and his amazing efforts, Whitt said, “but the amazing efforts of so many people. People who got put in jail. People who had water hoses sprayed on them. People who were arrested. All of these people who collectively were part of a bigger movement of which he (King) ended up being one of the main faces, one of the main figures.”

King ended up giving his life in pursuit of justice, Whitt said.

“I have respect for people who try to turn the day into a day of service and all of those things,” he said. “But really, Martin Luther King’s legacy is not as much about simple service as it is really being a servant leader who sacrificed for justice for other people. He was making sacrifices then for benefits that we are at least trying to reap now.”