Making progress, but still falling short: Nebraska celebrates Martin Luther King Day

Today’s Martin Luther King Day holiday is 15 days after the state of Georgia’s first election of a Black person as one of its U.S. senators: the Rev. Raphael Warnock, pastor of the late Rev. King’s church in Atlanta.
The holiday falls two days before the inauguration of Kamala Harris, America’s first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.
MLK Day also comes less than two weeks after protesters, some carrying Confederate flags, launched a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, trying to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory over Donald Trump.
The holiday occurs amid a pandemic that — while devastating to Americans across demographic groups — has been disproportionately deadly for people of color.
And the current observance of the assassinated civil rights leader’s life follows the Black Lives Matter protests and civil strife of 2020 touched off by George Floyd’s death under the knee of a police officer on a Minneapolis street.
“That’s life in America,” says Cynthia Robinson, chair of the Black Studies Department at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Robinson does see signs of progress and reasons for optimism in our turbulent times but believes America has not achieved King’s dream “of eradicating systems that support white supremacy.” For example, she noted that a police officer was killed by the mob in Washington and yet most of the rioters — who were overwhelmingly White — were allowed to walk away.
“We are not serious about what we say we’re serious about with the Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, the ideals of American democracy and American life,” Robinson said. “We’re not serious about it as long as we continue to allow white supremacy, and it will destroy this country.”
The confluence of recent events brings to mind something that King wrote in his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” in response to White clergy who were urging Black people to wait for civil rights rather than engaging in civil disobedience. Such a view, King wrote, came from people who did not have to endure the violence, injustices, inequities and indignities inflicted on Black people.
“There comes a time when the cup of endurance runs over, and men are no longer willing to be plunged into an abyss of injustice where they experience the bleakness of corroding despair,” King wrote.
The 1963 letter, a seminal document of the American Civil Rights movement, forms a theme that runs through Creighton University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
Christopher Whitt, Creighton’s vice provost for institutional diversity, said he always views Martin Luther King Day as the start to a new year.
“It is really a time for us, through the various events and the commitments that we make, we kind of recommit ourselves to justice, individually and collectively, throughout the next year,” Whitt said.
The day is not just about King and his amazing efforts, Whitt said, “but the amazing efforts of so many people. People who got put in jail. People who had water hoses sprayed on them. People who were arrested. All of these people who collectively were part of a bigger movement of which he (King) ended up being one of the main faces, one of the main figures.”
King ended up giving his life in pursuit of justice, Whitt said.
“I have respect for people who try to turn the day into a day of service and all of those things,” he said. “But really, Martin Luther King’s legacy is not as much about simple service as it is really being a servant leader who sacrificed for justice for other people. He was making sacrifices then for benefits that we are at least trying to reap now.”
Like the City of Omaha’s and many King Day observances, Creighton’s event will be virtual because of the pandemic. It includes a roundtable, scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, with Creighton thinkers in several disciplines discussing how King’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail” is applicable today. On Tuesday, Creighton and the Omaha Council for Racial Justice and Reconciliation will also participate in the National Day of Racial Healing. It will include panel presentations and a campus and community discussion on the topic, “How did racism show up in 2020?”
The movement in which King was a leader produced legislative changes such as the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act. But it did not erase systemic racism, Whitt said.
“The thing that really upset a lot of people was the things he was doing in the last couple years of his life: the Poor People’s Campaign,” Whitt said. “We need to fundamentally change the way that we operate within this system. When he was trying to build bridges and coalitions between poor White people, and poor Black people, and poor Native American people, that was shaking up the system more than anybody could really deal with.”
It’s good to “get together and break bread,” Whitt said. “But the harder work comes in really transforming and changing and, in many cases, making new systems and structures.”
Joshua Freshee, dean of Creighton’s School of Law and a co-organizer of the university’s King Day observance, said King’s legacy forces us to have tough conversations. For example, as a lawyer, Freshee took an oath to uphold the Constitution.
“I feel very strongly that it should be defended and honored and respected for what it is,” Freshee said. “But as we look at Martin Luther King Day we also have to acknowledge that the document’s origins were in white supremacy. We subordinated people in the original document.”
Part of living up to King’s legacy, he said, is recognizing that we can respect and defend the Constitution but not just say, “We’re done.” Are there vestiges of white supremacy that remain and that can be corrected in, for example, college admission practices, housing policy and the criminal justice system?
“It’s really about how do we make progress,” Freshee said. “How do we acknowledge that past so that we can try to address it rather than try to ignore it. Because I think we’ve seen that the more we ignore it, the more it shows up in really not great circumstances.”
Bear Alexander, an Omaha activist and leader in the proBLAC organization, sees King Day 2021 as “bittersweet.” He said members of the coalition are planning a service project in connection with the holiday.
“I recognize Martin Luther King Jr. as such a predominant figure and a prodigious factor in the civil rights movement,” Alexander said. “And he paved the way for nonviolent approaches and to having the bigger heart, to always love thy enemy. He strongly, strongly believed that, and that is so admirable and inspiring.”
Yet Alexander said he also views that stance as “somewhat naive and oblivious.” King was criticized by some contemporaries as “too docile,” but both remained committed to nonviolence and did not condemn other Black civil rights leaders who took different approaches, Alexander said.
“Fast forward to today,” said Alexander, who was one of 125 peaceful protesters who Omaha police arrested July 25 on the Farnam Street bridge downtown. “What I don’t like is, you have critics of Black Lives Matter protests ... who like to weaponize Martin Luther King Jr.’s name. Whenever any sort of a protest becomes any sort of aggression, any sort of exertion of aggression, they will weaponize Martin Luther King Jr.’s name by saying, ‘Oh, he would never want this.’ ”
Such critics are trying to use a prodigious member of the Black community, someone held in such high regard as King, “against the current Black community of today,” Alexander said.
Elaborating on that point, Alexander, independently of the Creighton observance, also cited King’s famous 1963 treatise in Birmingham. In Alexander’s view, King expressed that he was losing hope in White liberals and White Americans with whom he had been trying to morally compromise.
“He’s recognizing that he can’t morally compromise with somebody who’s infatuated with order rather than justice,” Alexander said. “And that’s so prevalent right now to this day, where you have so many times the critics of protests condemning the actions of the protests, rather than putting a microscope on the reason why we are protesting.”
If a protester breaks a window, “the critics of the protest would be so fixated on that broken window rather than the Black or brown body that was just murdered unjustly,” Alexander said. “With those people who would care more about order than injustice, it’s so hard to compromise with them.”
Many people have observed how differently the overwhelmingly White insurrectionists that violently rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 were treated compared to how Black Lives Matter protesters were in 2020. The disparity between two instances was especially stark to Alexander, whose proBLAC group organized the July 25 Omaha protest march.
In D.C., hundreds of rioters in the insurrection broke through police lines and rampaged through the Capitol. They killed one police officer and attacked others. As representatives and senators hid for safety, rioters roamed and vandalized the building and occupied the Senate and House chambers. One protester was shot and killed and dozens have been arrested after the fact, but most walked away freely.
By contrast, the 125 protesters in Omaha were rounded up and taken to jail because some of them were walking in the street and they didn’t have a parade permit.
King and the civil rights movement made progress that should be respected and appreciated, Alexander said. But he noted disparities persist in income, incarceration, infant mortality, homeownership and segregation in the United States and Omaha.
“Right now, we’re still fighting the exact same fights they were fighting back then,” Alexander said.
