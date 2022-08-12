Malcolm X among finalists for Nebraska Hall of Fame

LINCOLN — Omaha native and human rights activist Malcolm X survived the first cut Friday to remain in the running for the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

At a meeting Friday, members of the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission reduced the list of nominees from eight to three. The other finalists are Louise Pound, a ground-breaking scholar and athlete, and Howard Hanson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and musician.

The commission is slated to decide Sept. 12 which of the three should be added to the Hall of Fame, after which a bust will be commissioned and the finalist will be officially inducted in 2025. The bust will join 26 others in the State Capitol.

Malcolm X, who was born in 1925 as Malcom Little, has been nominated for the honor at least two times earlier. Fifteen years ago, he was deemed too controversial to be added to the Hall of Fame.

This time, more than one commissioner talked about his continuing impact on people in Nebraska, the nation and around the world, especially African Americans. They noted his position as a leading voice for equality and freedom, and that his life story served as an example of overcoming adversity.

However, Sara Crook, a history professor emeritus at Peru State College, said she would not vote for Malcolm X because she doesn't consider him a Nebraskan any more than she considers former President Gerald Ford a Nebraskan.

Both were born in Omaha but their families moved soon after, well before the state had much impact on them. Neither maintained any particular connection to the state.

"Technically, they qualify but I just don't see them being Nebraskans," she said.

Jill Dolberg, the interim director of History Nebraska, the state historical agency, said she was less concerned about whether Malcolm X had strong enough ties to Nebraska.

She argued that what happened to the family in Omaha — being forced to leave because of threats from the Ku Klux Klan — had lasting effects on his life. She also said the range of his impact tempered concerns about his short time in the state.

They and other commissioners also commented glowingly about Pound, whose nomination drew a stack of letters. They included some from women and girls who talked about the breadth of her accomplishments and about how her life had inspired them personally.

"She's what I would consider a Renaissance woman, a Renaissance person," said Tim Heller.

Under state law, to be included in the Hall of Fame, people must have been born in Nebraska, gained prominence while living in Nebraska, or have lived in the state and their residence in the state be an important influence on their lives and contributed to their greatness.

In addition, at least 35 years must pass between a person's death and the date he or she is officially named as a member. Lawmakers added the requirement to ensure that a person's accomplishments stood the test of time.

Commission guidelines spell out that inductees typically have made contributions to society in "public affairs, or the arts, the sciences, the professions," with the greatest weight given to "activities that have added to the welfare of society and to the reputation of Nebraska."

Secondary consideration is given to people involved in "entertainment, athletics or fields of endeavor where interest, publicity, and general recognition may for a time be intense, but where a contribution to society is secondary."

Along with the three finalists, the recent nominees included Grover Cleveland Alexander, a famed baseball pitcher; Elzada Urseba Clover, a groundbreaking botanist; the Rev. Hiram Hisanori Kano, a Japanese-American priest; Ernst H. Herminghaus, a noted landscape artist; and Calvin Chapman, who helped with the Nebraska City branch of the Underground Railroad.