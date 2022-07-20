Malcolm X nomination for Nebraska Hall of Fame receives strong support at Omaha hearing

A bid to induct Malcolm X into the Nebraska Hall of Fame received strong support Wednesday evening during a hearing at Omaha’s Revive Center.

The hearing, hosted by the Nebraska Hall of Fame Commission, was the second of three taking place across the state to hear public comment on this round of nominees. The nomination cycle takes place every five years, and the commission will pick from eight nominees this year.

Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little and also known as Malik el-Shabazz, was born in Omaha in 1925. He has been nominated three times previously, most recently in 2012.

JoAnna LeFlore-Ejike, executive director of the Malcolm X Foundation, nominated the civil rights advocate. About 15 people testified in favor of the nomination during Wednesday’s hearing.

Under state law, to be included in the hall of fame, nominees must have been born in Nebraska, gained prominence while living in Nebraska or lived in the state with their residence in the state being an important influence on their lives and contributing to their greatness.

State law also requires that at least 35 years have passed between a person’s death and the date he or she is officially named as a member of the hall of fame.

Commission guidelines state that inductees typically have made contributions to society in “public affairs, or the arts, the sciences, the professions,” with the greatest weight given to “activities that have added to the welfare of society and to the reputation of Nebraska.”

Secondary consideration is given to those with contributions in entertainment, athletics or other fields where “interest, publicity, and general recognition may for a time be intense, but where a contribution to society is secondary,” according to the guidelines.

Many who testified in favor of Malcolm X spoke on how his life influenced them personally, especially his book “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.”

Some non-native Omahans said they were surprised to learn how little Malcolm X is honored in the state where he was born. Some also noted that streets and schools are named after him in other cities across the country.

Many testifiers also questioned why he wasn’t already an inductee.

The interest in Malcolm X for people visiting Omaha is “huge,” said Schmeeka Simpson, who gives tours for the Malcolm X Foundation. Last week, she gave a tour to a group from Ireland, she said.

“I think we have the opportunity now to not only to respect Malcolm X’s legacy but to heal and reconcile some of the racial injustice that has happened here,” she said.

Foundation board president Leo Louis II said he often notices the lack of Black inductees when walking by the busts of the hall of fame members in the State Capitol.

“The world has already acknowledged (his legacy),” he said. “You just have to catch up.”

Malcolm X was a major advocate for Black empowerment and a prominent figure during the civil rights movement. He was a spokesman for the Nation of Islam who later broadened his perspective.

He was born in Omaha, but his family left early in his life because of threats from the Ku Klux Klan. He returned to Omaha for a public forum months before he was assassinated in February 1965.

No one testified against inducting Malcolm X. A handful of individuals testified in favor of other nominees.

The other nominees include: Grover Cleveland Alexander, a major league baseball pitcher; Elzada Urseba Clover, a pioneering botanist; Howard Hanson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning composer; the Rev. Hiram Hisanori Kano, a Japanese immigrant who became a leader in Nebraska’s Japanese-American community; Louise Pound, a groundbreaking scholar in English, linguistics and folklore; Ernst H. Herminghaus, the first professional landscape architect to open a practice in Nebraska; and Calvin Chapman, a former mayor of Nebraska City who served in a Union Army regiment during the Civil War.

Following this month’s hearings, the commission is slated to meet in August to narrow the field of nominees, then decide on Sept. 12 who should become the newest hall of fame member. That finalist will be officially inducted in 2025.