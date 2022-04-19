 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mama falcon from Woodmen nest has died

  • Updated
The female falcon that has hatched and watched over chicks at the WoodmenLife Tower since 2018 has died.

Chayton, as she was known, died Monday, according to a statement posted by the company on its website.

WoodmenLife will work with Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to see if a cause of death can be determined. While raptors are not as prone to avian flu as other types of birds, some raptors have been known to succumb to the virus.

Chayton's mate, Mintaka, has been seen around the nest, according to the company. The eggs that she was caring for have been taken in by Raptor Conservation Alliance in an attempt to keep them incubated.

Chayton and Mintaka have been raising families atop the building in downtown Omaha since 2018. Chayton successfully hatched 14 chicks there.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

