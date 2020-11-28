Man behind Omaha, Lincoln anti-mask groups says citizens' rights 'shouldn't be tread on'

To date, Nebraska has recorded more than 124,000 cases, and more than 980 Nebraskans have died of COVID-19.

Even if masks do work, Jensen argues, what about people who fail to wear them properly?

“I see people walking around and their masks are filthy,” he said. “Why are we not showing people how to handle that mask afterwards? Let’s say you take it off and you itch your nose — well, now you have it all over your hands.”

He also questions the government’s broader response to the virus.

If things are really serious, Jensen said, “and if every life matters, shut all the bars down, shut down everything where more than four people gather.” Jensen said. “That’s the only thing that’s going to work.”

To be clear, Jensen doesn’t support a shutdown, he said, and believes that people “should be living life as normal.”

But, he said, why have one measure and not the others?