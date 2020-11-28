Man behind Omaha, Lincoln anti-mask groups says citizens' rights 'shouldn't be tread on'

It’s not that Kelly Jensen doesn’t believe COVID-19 is real — he does.
In fact, the 47-year-old thinks he contracted the virus in October and recovered after experiencing mild symptoms.
But Jensen just doesn’t believe masks work to stop the virus’ spread. He also says that mask mandates infringe on personal freedoms.
That’s why Jensen decided to form No Mask Omaha and No Mask Lincoln, groups that were started in August and have grown to a combined 11,000 members.
About 35 people from multiple anti-mask groups participated in a demonstration near the Hy-Vee near 180th and Q Streets on Nov. 14. The protest, originally planned as a “small (maskless) group shopping trip,” was relocated to a nearby parking lot after the grocery store chain said it would work with Omaha Police to block the protest from taking place at the store.
Jensen said he didn’t participate in the demonstration.
“I myself don’t necessarily agree that protesting businesses that are requiring masks is a direction that I support,” Jensen said. “Everybody has an opinion about how far they want to take things.”
He did, however, fund two short-lived billboards in the Millard area that drew attention to Omaha’s anti-mask groups. One of the billboards featured a crash-test dummy wearing a mask inscribed “comply.” Next to it, in large type, was: “It’s not about a virus! It’s about control!”
The billboard company took them down after public criticism.
The father of three said he wants a “return to normal.”
Since he believes he’s already had coronavirus, Jensen asks why should he have to wear a mask.
“I have antibodies now,” he said. “So why is the population that’s not dying and not having issues — why are they are punishing that side of it?”
Jensen said he didn’t get tested for coronavirus when he had symptoms because he didn’t want to “add to the already false reporting.” He plans to get an antibody test to verify he has had the disease, and, if he has, Jensen wants to donate plasma.
The Red Cross has called for plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19, known as convalescent plasma, to help treat people who are sick with the virus.
To date, Nebraska has recorded more than 124,000 cases, and more than 980 Nebraskans have died of COVID-19.
Even if masks do work, Jensen argues, what about people who fail to wear them properly?
“I see people walking around and their masks are filthy,” he said. “Why are we not showing people how to handle that mask afterwards? Let’s say you take it off and you itch your nose — well, now you have it all over your hands.”
He also questions the government’s broader response to the virus.
If things are really serious, Jensen said, “and if every life matters, shut all the bars down, shut down everything where more than four people gather.” Jensen said. “That’s the only thing that’s going to work.”
To be clear, Jensen doesn’t support a shutdown, he said, and believes that people “should be living life as normal.”
But, he said, why have one measure and not the others?
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has said that face masks help to protect against the spread of COVID-19, and has detailed proper use of a mask, including washing hands before putting on a mask, wearing a clean mask, and making sure it covers the nose and mouth.
In the beginning of the outbreak, many experts were uncertain about whether the general public should be told to wear masks. Health officials also were concerned about the need to reserve medical masks, then in short supply, for health care workers.
But as the pandemic has progressed, mask-wearing while in public has been endorsed by scientific studies and health care professionals to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
Arguing against the effectiveness of a face mask is just one concern for many members of the group. The bigger issue for most is a perceived breach of personal freedoms.
Three protesters at the Nov. 14 demonstration raised the issue: “If it starts here, where does it end?”
“I think we have rights as citizens that shouldn’t be tread on,” Jensen said.
Seat belts are different, he said, acknowledging a question often asked about how masks are different than the government’s ability to enforce other laws aimed at protecting the public, including seat belt laws.
“We’ve had seat belts since the ‘70s. People wear them, people don’t; people die and people don’t,” Jensen said. “Do we pull a car over if a guy’s not wearing a seatbelt. No, we don’t. Do we need to give tickets out for not wearing a mask? I don’t think that’s necessary.”
Violations of seatbelt laws are secondary offenses in Nebraska. That means drivers and front-seat passengers can be ticketed for failing to wear seat belts only if the driver has been stopped for some other traffic infraction.
Violating Omaha’s mask ordinance could result in a $25 fine. However, city officials have said their focus is on educating individuals and businesses on the rules. Omaha police have issued two citations since the city’s mask mandate took effect in August.
Eight of Nebraska’s 10 largest cities have passed local mask requirements, including Lincoln and Omaha. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has encouraged people to wear masks when they can’t maintain a safe distance from one another. But he has said he doesn’t want to use government power to enforce a statewide mask mandate because doing so would breed resistance.
After the billboards were taken down and the anti-mask demonstration, Jensen said he has moved out of Omaha. He declined to say where he moved, but said it’s a place where he “doesn’t have to deal with mask mandates.”
Jensen owns a business that provides GPS tracking services to businesses so they can monitor employees who drive company vehicles.
He said he has received quite a few phone calls in response to the groups and billboards.
“People called, made death threats,” he said. “They’ll call up and just start calling me every name in the book. They’re just upset and don’t have anything meaningful to say, so they call names.”
Jensen said he hasn’t reported the threats to police.
“The cops have better things to do, I am sure,” he said. “I am not afraid of keyboard warriors or someone making threats.”
Jensen also has received calls in support of his cause, he said. And the No Mask groups continue to grow, though at a slower pace because organizers of the groups are more particular when “vetting” potential members.
Looking to the future, Jensen said the groups won’t advertise planned events and demonstrations ahead of time. Instead, they will adopt a “flash-mob style,” and just show up announced.
Our best staff images from November 2020
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update
The latest headlines sent at 4:45 p.m. daily.