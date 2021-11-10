 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man critically injured in shooting at mobile home park in northwest Omaha
0 comments

Man critically injured in shooting at mobile home park in northwest Omaha

A man was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Tuesday night following a shooting at a mobile home park near 129th Street and West Maple Road. 

Police were call to Maplewood Estates about 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers located a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. 

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Paul Rudd crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive

Omaha World-Herald: Afternoon Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert