Man critically injured in shooting at mobile home park in northwest Omaha

A man was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Tuesday night following a shooting at a mobile home park near 129th Street and West Maple Road.
Police were call to Maplewood Estates about 9:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers located a man with gunshot wounds who was taken to the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app. Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to a shooting arrest.
