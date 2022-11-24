 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Omaha World-Herald is partnering with Edwards Auto Group who will sponsor 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Man dies after being hit while crossing Omaha intersection

  • Updated
  • 0

A 34-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing an Omaha intersection Wednesday evening.

Omaha police were called to the intersection of South 24th and Oak Streets, where a vehicle had reportedly struck a pedestrian, at 6:58 p.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.

An investigation determined a vehicle hit the man, Victor Paiz-Tercero, as he attempted to cross the intersection from east to west. Paiz-Tercero was not in a marked crosswalk and had no traffic control signal, according to police.

He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert