Man dies after being struck by pickup truck in southwest Omaha

A man died Tuesday night after he was struck by a pickup truck near 168th and Gold Streets.
Police who came to the scene around 8:45 p.m. found that 41-year-old Michael J. Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was lying in the traffic lanes of 168th Street when he was struck by a southbound 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by Christopher Washburn, 50, of Omaha. Thomas was taken by Omaha Fire Department medics to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress. He was declared dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
This crash remains under investigation by the Omaha Police Department's traffic unit.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.