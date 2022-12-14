 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies after being struck by pickup truck in southwest Omaha

  • Updated
A man died Tuesday night after he was struck by a pickup truck near 168th and Gold Streets. 

Police who came to the scene around 8:45 p.m. found that 41-year-old Michael J. Thomas of Tillamook, Oregon, was lying in the traffic lanes of 168th Street when he was struck by a southbound 2021 Honda Ridgeline driven by Christopher Washburn, 50, of Omaha. Thomas was taken by Omaha Fire Department medics to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with CPR in progress. He was declared dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the Omaha Police Department's traffic unit.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

