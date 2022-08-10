Man dies from injuries sustained in Benson house fire

A 71-year-old man who was critically injured Saturday in a fire at his Benson neighborhood home later died at an Omaha hospital, Omaha police said.

James L. Campbell died after he was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, police reported. A 43-year-old woman, Laci M. Campbell, was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns to her left hand and smoke inhalation, the report said.

Firefighters were called to a home near 55th and Wirt Streets about 9:30 a.m. Saturday and found light smoke coming from the house. Three occupants of the home had evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters, according to an Omaha Fire Department report.

The fire caused an estimated $35,000 damage to the home, which was valued at $71,500. Approximately $12,500 in the home's contents also were destroyed.

A dog that lived in the home was missing, the fire department spokesman said.