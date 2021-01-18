Man dies in Monday morning shooting at southwest Omaha Motel 6

A man was fatally wounded early Monday in a shooting at a southwest Omaha motel.

Andrew G. Brown, 38, of Omaha, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died, Omaha police said.

Medical personnel from the Omaha Fire Department reported that they tried to revive the injured man en route to the hospital.

The shooting occurred about 4:20 a.m. at the Motel 6 at 10919 J St. Police were called to the motel to investigate a report of gunshots. They found Brown.

A manager who answered the phone at the motel Monday said the overnight clerk told him that two men staying at the motel had gotten into an argument over a puppy. The men were arguing near a back exit about who owned the dog. The overnight clerk then heard a gunshot, the manager said.

Police have arrested 33-year-old Lawrence Bolden on suspicion of second-degree murder and other charges. He was taken to the Douglas County Jail.

