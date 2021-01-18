Man dies in Monday morning shooting at southwest Omaha motel

A man was fatally wounded early Monday in a shooting at a southwest Omaha motel.

The man was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where he died, Omaha police said. Medical personnel from the Omaha Fire Department reported that they tried to revive the injured man en route to the hospital.

The shooting occurred about 4:20 a.m. at the Motel 6 at 10919 J St. Police were called to the motel to investigate a report of gunshots. They found the injured man.

Omaha police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.​ Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a $25,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in a homicide. ​

