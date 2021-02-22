Man dies, woman is critically injured in two-vehicle crash on I-480 in Omaha

A 35-year-old man died and a woman was taken to an Omaha hospital in critical condition Sunday night following a near head-on collision on Interstate 480 near Dodge Street.

Agang Wol of Omaha was pronounced dead at the scene, an Omaha police spokesman said. Aurora A. Freeman, 33, of Omaha, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with a collapsed lung and broken bones.

Investigators determined that Wol was driving a 2010 Honda Accord the wrong way, northbound in southbound lanes, when the crash occurred shortly after 11 p.m. The Honda struck a southbound 2014 Cadillac ATS nearly head-on, police said.

The crash is under investigation.

