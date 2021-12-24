 Skip to main content
Man falls through ice rescuing dog at Walnut Creek Lake, then gets rescued himself
Walnut Creek Lake rescue

Emergency vehicles respond to a Friday incident during which a 47-year-old Papillion man fell through the ice at Walnut Creek Lake.

 Dan Crisler

A Papillion man was rescued after he fell through the ice at Walnut Creek Lake late Friday morning.

At 11:30 a.m., the Papillion fire and police departments received a call about a 47-year-old man who fell through the ice while trying to rescue his Labrador dog from the lake about 30 to 40 feet from shore.

According to Papillion Police Lt. Ray Higgins, the man managed to rescue his dog, which walked back to shore. In the process, the man fell through the ice. Higgins said a Sarpy County sheriff’s deputy was in the area of the lake, near 96th Street and Schram Road, and arrived to assist the man using search and rescue equipment. The man was pulled from the water at 11:37 a.m.

Higgins said bystanders estimated the man was in the water between five to 10 minutes prior to the deputy’s arrival. Higgins said the man was treated at the scene by the Papillion Fire Department but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Higgins described the man as “cold and wet” and also said the dog was fine.

